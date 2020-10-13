West Bromwich Albion have had a breakthrough in talks with Huddersfield Town over the signing of striker Karlan Grant according to Football Insider.

The Baggies have been chasing Grant for much of this transfer window and it now looks like they might get their man with negotiations progressing ahead of Friday’s 5pm transfer deadline.

The deal is set to include a loan to buy with an obligation to purchase at the end of this season.

Grant is close to moving to the Hawthorns for a fee which is believed to be around £14m-£16million with an initial fee upfront with the rest to be paid upon the climax of the season.

It was thought that West Brom were struggling to meet the valuation that Huddersfield have placed on Grant with the Premier League side’s finances hampered by the consequences surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic.

Grant is yet to feature for the Terriers this season with a move looking increasingly likely as West Brom are close to bringing in the striker they have so craved for the past few months.

Grant has scored 23 goals in 57 appearances for Huddersfield which includes four goals in 13 games in the top-flight before the Yorkshire were relegated and was their top scorer in the Championship last season.

The striker has always been top of the West Brom’s transfer list but they had been eyeing up potential alternatives in the form of Watford duo Troy Deeney and Andre Gray but their number one choice looks close to being completed.

