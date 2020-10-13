According to a report from the South London Press, Charlton Athletic are poised to snap up Chelsea’s young defender Ian Maatsen on loan, with a deal imminent.

As reported here on The72 earlier today, Charlton Athletic look set to add to their defensive ranks with the signing of Crystal Palace centre-back Ryan Inniss. Now, it has emerged that another defender looks set to be on his way to The Valley.

The South London Press has reported that the Addicks are set to wrap up the loan signing of young defender Ian Maatsen from Chelsea. The 18-year-old left-back is set to join on loan.

Maatsen was linked with Reading earlier in the summer window but now, it seems that it will be Lee Bowyer’s side who secure a deal for the left-back.

Should Maatsen complete a loan move to Charlton Athletic, he will be hoping to emulate fellow Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher, who starred while on loan with the Addicks.

Maatsen is seen as a hot prospect at Stamford Bridge and has already made his debut for the club’s senior side. Since signing from PSV Eindhoven in 2018, the youngster has mainly featured for the club’s Under-23s, notching up 30 appearances for the Blues’ second-string side. In the process, he has found the back of the net once and provided one assist.

With a deal looking like it is on the brink of completion, it awaits to be seen when Charlton Athletic confirm the deal.

