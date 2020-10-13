Robbie Savage will be Head of Football Operations at Macclesfield FC, he has announced on his Twitter account (see tweet below).

Twitter: Delighted to be involved as Head of Football Operations, First Team to U16’s & to be on the Board! #MacclesfieldFC https://t.co/XoUod9oTOS (@RobbieSavage8)

Macclesfield Town’s assets have been bought by local businessman, Robert Smethurst, and they are re-forming in the North West Counties Football League next season. Club legend Danny Whitaker will be the manager.

Savage, who lives locally to Macclesfield, will be looking to help them rise up the leagues over the coming seasons in his new role.

He has said: “I was devastated to see what happened here at Macclesfield. A club stepped in history worth more than any value in money to locals. I am privileged to be asked by the new owner to take up the role of Head of Football Operations from the first-team to grassroots and was genuinely surprised to get the call as I had no idea that Rob was looking to purchase the club until we spoke and he asked if I was interested to bring an extra dimension to his ambitions.”

Savage racked up 623 appearances in his career and had spells with the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Leicester City, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County.

The ex-midfielder also made 39 caps for Wales before hanging up his boots in 2011.



He has worked in media since ending his football career but will now be looking forward to his involvement with Macclesfield FC.





