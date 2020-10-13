There could be some departures from Sunderland this week before Friday’s deadline, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats are expected to bring one or two new faces into the squad but may also offload a few.

Aiden McGeady, who is 34 years old, is free to leave the Stadium of Light having fallen out of favour under Phil Parkinson. The Republic of Ireland international spent the second-half of last season on loan at Charlton Athletic.

He has been with Sunderland since 2017 and has since scored 27 goals in 98 games for the North East side. However, they are hopeful to secure a move away for him before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Young goalkeeper Anthony Patterson may be loaned out to get some first-team experience under his belt. He has risen up through the youth ranks with the League One side and has been on the bench for Parkinson’s men on a number of occasions in the past.

However, he has mainly been used as their third choice and could benefit from getting some senior game time under his belt.

Benji Kimpioka could also be shipped out on loan this week. The 20-year-old re-signed for Sunderland this summer after a brief spell away from the club.

The Sweden Under-21 international has played eight times for their first-team in the past but could also go out and get some more game time.

In other Sunderland news, their former winger Callum McManaman has joined Melbourne Victory, as per The72.

Will McGeady leave Sunderland?