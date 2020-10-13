Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry has confirmed the club have rejected bids for star attacker Siriki Dembele, reiterating that the club has no intention of letting him go.

Attacker Siriki Dembele has been in dangerous form for Peterborough United in 2020. His inspiration performances have seen him linked with a move away from London Road, with both Nottingham Forest and Brentford credited with interest earlier this summer.

Now, his situation with the Posh has been addressed by the club’s director of football, Barry Fry. Speaking on Dembele’s situation, Fry confirmed that the club have turned down all bids for the attacker, insisting that the club have no intention of letting him leave before Friday’s domestic window deadline.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry said:

“We have no interest in selling Siriki. We have had bids for him, but they’ve all been rejected because the manager, the co-owners and myself agreed we would not sell another player this season after Ivan Toney.”

However, Fry did say that if Peterborough are unable to win promotion, it will be “difficult” to keep him next summer.

“Darragh MacAnthony sat Siriki down when we were at St George’s Park in the summer and explained the situation to him,” he added.

“If he helps us get up, and he is a key man, then we would probably offer him a lucrative contract to stay, but if we don’t go up it would be difficult to keep him.”

Dembele, 24, started this season by providing two assists in five appearances across all competitions. In total, he has found the back of the net 13 times and laid on 18 assists in 82 games since signing for Posh in 2018.

