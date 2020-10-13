Tottenham Hotspur would be ‘happy’ to let Cameron Carter-Vickers leave the club on a permanent deal, as per The Athletic.

The centre-back has been linked with Championship duo AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town, as covered by The72, and could leave Spurs before the end of the transfer window on Friday.

Carter-Vickers, who is 22 years old, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Luton and made 16 appearances for the Hatters to help them stay in the second tier.

Nathan Jones’ side are believed to be interested in bringing him to Kenilworth Road on a permanent basis, but may have to face competition from Bournemouth.

The American international only has a year left on his contract at Spurs and could be set to leave with his first-team opportunities in the Premier League limited.

Carter-Vickers joined Spurs at the age of 11 and has since gone on to play four times for their first team.

He gained his first taste of senior football out on loan at Sheffield United at the start of the 2017/18 season and then finished that year at Ipswich Town. He then spent the whole of the next campaign at Swansea City and made 33 appearances for the Welsh side in all competitions.

Carter-Vickers also had a stint at Stoke City before rocking up at Luton in January.

He has bags of Championship experience from his various loan spells and is now poised to leave Tottenham on a permanent basis.

