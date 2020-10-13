According to a report from Football Insider, Charlton Athletic are in talks with Premier League side Crystal Palace over the permanent signing of defender Ryan Inniss.

Before the domestic window closes on Friday evening, Charlton Athletic could look to strike some more deals to bolster Lee Bowyer’s squad. The arrival of new owner Thomas Sandgaard has been a huge boost for the Addicks and now, it is being claimed they could look to bring in another new face.

As per a report from Football Insider, Crystal Palace defender Ryan Inniss has emerged on their radar. Not only that, but Charlton Athletic have held talks over a potential deal for the centre-back as Bowyer looks to tie up another signing.

The 25-year-old centre-back has spent the vast majority of his career out on loan away from Crystal Palace but it is being claimed that Charlton are trying to secure a permanent deal for Inniss.

Inniss is far down the pecking order in Roy Hodgson’s defensive ranks, with his appearance in this season’s EFL Cup one of two senior appearances he has made for the club.

Since making his way through the academy at Selhurst Park, Inniss has spent time on loan with Cheltenham Town, Luton Town, Gillingham, Yeovil Town, Port Vale, Southend United, Colchester United, Dundee and Newport County.

It will be interesting to see if Inniss completes a move to Charlton Athletic before Friday’s deadline, with a permanent move on the horizon for the Palace man.

