Speaking to the club’s official website, defender Daryl Janmaat has bid farewell to Watford, saying he is “sure” they will return to the Premier League upon the confirmation of his release.

On Monday, Watford confirmed that defender Daryl Janmaat had left the club on a free transfer. The two parties reached an agreement to let him leave on a free transfer to allow Janmaat to search for a new club as a free agent.

The announcement confirms that his four-year spell with the club has come to an end. Janmaat had been with the club since signing from Newcastle United in 2016 and now, the Dutchman will be on the lookout for a new club.

Upon the confirmation of his departure, Janmaat spoke to the club’s official website to reflect on his time at Vicarage Road. The 31-year-old thanked all involved for an enjoyable time at Watford, saying he is “sure” that the Hornets will bounce straight back into the Premier League. He said:

“I had a great time at the club, it’s a club with really good people and I will look back fondly on a really good time for me in my career.

“Reaching the FA Cup Final in 2019 was a real highlight for me, as it was a big achievement in the club’s history. Winning the first four games of the season was also a great time for us and set us up for a good season which was very enjoyable.

“I scored some goals and the goal against Chelsea was a nice goal, especially as it helped us go and win the game 4-1, so it was a good moment for me.

“I am sure the lads will bounce back this season and I know they have the quality to get back to the Premier League. I wish everyone at the club all the best.”

In his time with the club, Janmaat notched up 86 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing four assists along the way.

