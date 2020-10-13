According to a report from The Mirror, former Sunderland and Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane is “among the favourites” for the vacant role as manager of Salford City, with the former Manchester United favourite eyeing a return to management.

Salford City moved to relieve Graham Alexander of his duties as Ammies manager earlier this week, confirming his departure after two seasons with the club. He was let go by the League Two club following a 2-2 draw with Tranmere Rovers, with Paul Scholes taking temporary charge of the club.

Now, the club’s attention will turn to filling the vacant manager’s role and a former Manchester United hero has been linked with the job. Former Sunderland and Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane is said to be among the favourites for the role.

Given the links with Keane through co-owners Gary Neville, Phil Neville, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs, it is unsurprising to see Keane’s name emerge. The 49-year-old has been out of management since 2011.

However, he has remained in coaching, taking up roles as assistant manager of the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest over the last seven years. The report from The Mirror claims that Keane is looking to return to management and with the Salford City role available, it will be interesting to see if the club appoints him as new manager.

As it stands, Salford sit in 5th place without a League Two defeat to their name this season. The club will be determined to win promotion this season after another busy transfer window.

