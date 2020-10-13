According to a report from The Echo, Southend United striker Charlie Kelman is on the brink of completing a move to QPR, with the youngster set to undergo a medical with the Championship side today.

As covered here on The72, it was claimed earlier this week that QPR were closing in on the signing of Southend United’s highly-rated young attacker Charlie Kelman. Now, a further update has emerged regarding Rangers’ chase for the starlet.

According to The Echo, Kelman will undergo a medical with QPR today ahead of his proposed move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Manager Mark Warburton has been keen to add some more firepower to his attacking ranks in recent weeks and Kelman looks set to be the latest through the doors.

Earlier this summer, the likes of Premier League side Spurs and QPR’s fellow Championship outfit Swansea City were also credited with interest in Kelman. However, it looks as though it will be QPR who secure the signing of the young American.

Kelman will become the second young star to leave Southend for the Championship in a matter of weeks. Isaac Hutchinson recently left Roots Hall for Derby County and now, Kelman looks set to follow him out the exit door.

Kelman, an 18-year-old striker, has played 35 times for Southend’s senior side since breaking through their youth ranks. Along the way, he has found the back of the net eight times and become one of the club’s prized assets.

