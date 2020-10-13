Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry has said that the club have held talks with George Boyd over the possibility of paying up the last year of his contract.

Earlier this summer, Peterborough United made the decision to add fan favourite George Boyd to the transfer list. With the Posh having to contend with salary caps and Darren Ferguson looking to reshape his squad, Boyd was told he could leave this summer, a year after completing his return.

As of yet, Boyd is yet to seal a move away from London Road. The former Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley man has fallen down the pecking order in Ferguson’s midfield ranks and now, it has been confirmed that director of football Barry Fry has met with Boyd to try and pay up the remainder of his deal.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry confirmed that he met with Boyd yesterday regarding the possibility of bringing an early end to his deal. He said:

“I met with George yesterday and we had a bit of back and forth over his contract. My concern for George is if he doesn’t leave us before the transfer deadline he will be in limbo until January at least.

“If we do settle his contract he will be a free agent and he can join a club at any time. He’s travelling down here from Manchester and he has no chance of playing for us.

“It’s a sad situation, but football clubs have to make tough decisions in the current climate. It’s certainly a shame when the player concerned has been such a great servant of the club. George looked very sharp playing for us against Fulham in the EFL Trophy so he clearly has plenty left to offer.”

Boyd, 35, will be able to find a club as a free agent should his contract with Peterborough come to an early end. Since returning to the Posh, Boyd has played in 25 games, scoring once and laying on four assists.

His contribution since the start of the 2019/20 season takes Boyd to a massive 316 games for the club, netting 75 goals and providing 57 assists in the process.

