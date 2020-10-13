Sheffield Wednesday have taken striker Okera Simmonds on trial, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The youngster played for the Owls Under-23’s in their recent fixture against Birmingham City.

Simmonds, who is 20 years old, is a free agent and has been weighing up his options over the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday are mulling over whether to give him a contract and their Under-23’s boss, Lee Bullen, has said: “To be fair to him, for the time he was on I thought he did well. He handled it, was a physical presence and understood the game plan with the high press and trying to set the triggers to force Birmingham to give us back the ball.

“So he’s one we’ll look at again, but it’s very difficult for any trialist nowadays. With the club and their finances, we’ve got to be careful who we bring in.”

Simmonds started his career at Liverpool and rose up through the youth ranks with the current Premier League champions before switching to Blackburn Rovers in 2018.

He spent a year on the books at Ewood Park before switching to Accrington Stanley.

Simmonds could now be handed an opportunity by Wednesday as they look to further boost their youth ranks.

The Owls have placed an emphasis on youth in their summer recruitment and have brought in youngsters such as Korede Adedoyin and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in this transfer window.

Simmonds is the next potential signing for Garry Monk’s side and is a name for their fans to keep an eye on.

