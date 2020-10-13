Speaking to Football Insider, pundit Danny Mills has said a loan move to Huddersfield Town would be best for Leeds United starlet Robbie Gotts, amid rumoured interest from Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City.

As covered here on The72, Leeds United starlet Robbie Gotts has been attracting plenty of Football League interest. The Whites are ready to send the young midfielder out on loan with Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City recently credited with interest.

Championship outfit Huddersfield Town have also been linked with a move for Gotts. Now, pundit and former Leeds player Danny Mills has said that a temporary switch to the Terriers “would be best” for Gotts.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said that it would be best for Gotts to link up with Huddersfield where he can work under former Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan. He said:

“A move to Huddersfield would be best. It is vitally important that you choose the right club. When you talk to managers, the loan system is great when you have a certain degree of control over the player.

“If it is a coach that Bielsa has worked closely with, a coach that he knows, that he can pick the phone up to regularly it will be preferable. That is why clubs have always wanted B teams. It is always nice to send somebody to someone you know.”

With the domestic window closing on Friday evening, it will be interesting to see who is able to strike up a temporary deal for Gotts.

