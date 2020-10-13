Swansea City are interested in signing Manchester City defender Joel Latibeaudiere, according to a report by BBC Sport.

The Swans are keen on signing the centre-back on a free transfer.

Latibeaudiere, who is 20 years old, has been linked with other Championship sides such as Luton Town and Reading, as per The72, but Steve Cooper’s side are looking to win the race for his signature.

The youngster joined Manchester City at the age of 13 and has risen up through the youth ranks of the Premier League outfit.

He has never made a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side but has been a regular for them at youth levels.

Latibeaudiere spent time on loan in Holland last season at FC Twente and made six appearances for the Eredivisie side in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

The ex-England Under-20 international could now be allowed to leave Manchester City on a permanent basis with his chances of breaking into their first-team very slim.

Swansea are eager to bring him to the Liberty Stadium to boost their defensive options before the transfer window slams shut on Friday.

Cooper’s men could be set to lose key centre-back Joe Rodon to the Premier League this week meaning Latibeaudiere could be seen as someone to replace him.

Swansea have brought in the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Victor Gyorekes and Jamal Lowe in this window and it appears they have not stopped their business just yet.

Will Swansea get Latibeaudiere?