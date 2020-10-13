According to an exclusive report from Wayne Veysey at The Football Insider, Middlesbrough are plotting an ambitious move for Tottenham and England left-back Danny Rose.

Danny Rose spent the latter half of last season out on loan at Middlesbrough’s North-East rivals Newcastle United in the Premier League. He is now seen as surplus to requirements at Tottenham and he wasn’t even given a squad number this season.

Jose Mourinho has used Ben Davies in that position so far this campaign, and the arrival of new signing Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid means Rose has fell even further down the pecking order.

Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for the 29-time England international and the article claims Spurs are keen for Rose to find another club either permanently or on another loan.

The North-London club value the player at £5 million but may be content in loaning out the player if Middlesbrough can’t match their asking price this transfer window.

He had previously held talks with Serie A side Genoa over the summer but nothing materialised.

At present, Middlesbrough have Marvin Johnson, Hayden Coulson and Marc Bola as options at left-back.

But Manager Neil Warnock doesn’t seem overly convinced with the trio however, rotating many times in his relatively short tenure in charge at the Riverside. If Rose was to sign he would presumably be first-choice.

It is not yet known whether Boro have given up hope of signing Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman who was linked with the club earlier on this month.