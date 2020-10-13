Ex-Wigan Athletic, Sunderland and Luton Town winger Callum McManaman has signed for Melbourne Victory, as announced by their official club website.

He has penned a two-year contract with the Australian A-League side.



McManaman, who is 29 years old, became a free agent after leaving Luton at the end of last season and has been weighing up his next move over the past few months.

He has spent time training with former club Wigan this summer but has now found a new home down under.

McManaman has told Melbourne Victory’s website: “Melbourne Victory is such a big club in Australia with a proud history, and after speaking with Grant I knew this was a great opportunity for my career.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to Melbourne, I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and putting in the hard work over the pre-season.”

The Huyton-born wide man started his career on the books at Everton but switched to Wigan as a youngster in 2007. He went onto make 109 appearances for the Latics during his first spell at the club, scoring 17 goals.

West Brom signed him in January 2015 for £4.75 million but he failed to score for the Baggies in 25 appearances. They loaned him out to Sheffield Wednesday before Sunderland signed him in 2017.

McManaman spent a year with the Black Cats as they slipped into League One but he was thrown a Championship lifeline by Wigan in 2018.

He then spent a single season back with the North West outfit before leaving last summer and subsequently linking up with Luton. He will now be looking forward to a new chapter in his career in Melbourne.



Good signing for Melbourne Victory?