Arsenal are expected to keep William Saliba until January, as per a report by the Athletic.

The defender has been linked with a loan move to the Championship with Brentford and Watford said to be keen, as per The72, but is set to stay at the Emirates Stadium for now.

Saliba, who is 19 years old, signed for the Gunners for a hefty £27 million (as per Transfermarkt) last year from Saint Etienne and spent last season back on loan with the French side.

The France Under-20 international then linked up with Arsenal this summer but is still yet to make an appearance for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The highly-rated defender had spells at local side AS Bondy and FC Montfermeil before Saint Etienne signed him in 2016. He initially played for their B team before he was handed his senior debut against Toulouse in September 2018.

Saliba went onto make 19 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit before Arsenal signed him, before playing 17 times back on loan there last season.

There were rumours suggesting Arsenal wanted to loan him out to the Championship for him to get some first-team experience under his belt.

This alerted Brentford and Watford, who are both expected to be busy up until the transfer deadline on Friday.

The Bees are looking for reinforcements to their ranks whilst Watford boss Vladimir Ivic is keen to add the finishing touches to his newly inherited squad.

In other Hornets news, they are interested in Cardiff City defender Joe Bennett, as covered by The72.

Who will finish higher this season?