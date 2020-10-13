Watford are interested in Cardiff City defender Joe Bennett, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 13.10.20, 12.50).

The Hornets are looking to sign a left-back before the transfer deadline on Friday and could move for their fellow Championship man.

Bennett, who is 30 years old, has been with Cardiff since 2016 and has made 151 appearances for the Bluebirds.

He played a key part in their promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock in 2018.

Bennett is a vastly experienced full-back in the Football League and has racked up 326 appearances in his career to date.

The Rochdale-born defender started out at Middlesbrough and went onto break into their first-team as a youngster.

Aston Villa lured him away from the Riverside Stadium in 2012 and he spent three years on the books at Villa Park, spending time out on loan with the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

Bennett has found a home at Cardiff but only has a year left on his contract with the Welsh side. Therefore, would Neil Harris’ side be tempted by a bid this week to avoid losing him for nothing next summer?

Watford are expected to be busy up until the transfer deadline on Friday as Vladimir Ivic looks to add the finishing touches to his newly inherited squad.

Bennett would be ideal for the Hornets and it will be interesting to see if they move for him.

In other Watford news, they are being linked with ex-Brighton right-back Ezequiel Schelotto, as per The72.

Will Watford sign Bennett?