Hull City appear to have signed ex-Leeds United striker Henri Kumwenda, as announced on his Twitter account (see tweet below).

Twitter: Happy to sign my first professional contract with @HullCity Looking forward to this new chapter 🐯 https://t.co/1RJzhKV2m1 (@HenriKumwenda)

The Tigers have handed the youngster his first professional contract.

Kumwenda, who is 18 years old, has been on the books at Leeds for the past seven years but is now looking forward to the next chapter of his career at Hull.

Liverpool were linked with a move for him in January, according to a report by Football Insider.

Kumwenda rose up through the youth ranks at Thorp Arch and was a regular for the Whites at all youth levels. He was then in and around their Under-23’s picture last season under the now Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan.

He never signed a professional contract with Leeds, hence why he left the club at the end of the last campaign after the scholarship deal he penned in 2018 expired.

Hull have now handed him his first senior contract and he will be looking to force his way into the League One sides’ first-team in the future.

The Tigers’ Under-23’s side is managed by their former left-back, Andy Dawson, and they have some exciting young players in their ranks.

Kumwenda is a name for Hull fans to keep an eye on having made the move to the KCOM Stadium.

In other news, Hull could look to loan out some of their younger players before the transfer deadline, as per The72.

Good signing for Hull?