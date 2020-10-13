Charlton Athletic are looking to sign QPR forward Paul Smyth on loan, according to a report by West London Sport.

The Addicks are eager to bring the Northern Ireland international in before the transfer deadline on Friday.

Smyth, who is 23 years old, has fallen down the pecking order at QPR following their signings of attackers Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne this summer.

The Hoops signed him in 2017 after he impressed NIFL Premiership at Linfield. He started his career at Windsor Park and went onto play 66 games for the Blues as a youngster, chipping in with 15 goals.

Smyth made his first-team debut for QPR in January 2018 and scored the winner against Cardiff City in the Championship. He has since made 18 more appearances for the London club in all competitions and has scored twice.

He was loaned out to Accrington Stanley during the 2018/19 season and then spent time at Wycombe Wanderers in the last campaign.

Charlton could now hand him his third loan move away from QPR this week.

Lee Bowyer’s side are in the hunt for more signings over the coming days having already brought in the likes of Alex Gilbey, Conor Washington, Marcus Maddison and Omar Bogle in this transfer window.

Smyth has experience of playing in League One and would be a useful signing for Charlton.

In other Addicks news, they are eager to bring in another centre-back before Friday, as per The72.

Will Charlton get Smyth?