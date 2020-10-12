News broke earlier today, via Football Insider, that Leeds United were considering a shock move for Derby County’s impressive starlet Louis Sibley.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey said that Sibley was “firmly on the radar of Victor Orta and his recruitment team.” The Whites are thought to be exploring domestic options as they look to build on a main window that brought in Rodrigo Moreno, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Raphinha.

19-year-old Sibley caught the eye for the Rams last season, scoring 5 goals and adding 2 assists in 11 games at the end of the season – including a hat-trick against Millwall.

The Whites are thought to be looking at central midfield options and were doing so before the move for Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance fell through.

That search is known to be ongoing and attacking midfielder Sibley is likely to be one of many options under consideration as United look to cover their bases.

Yet, according to Athletic writer Ryan Conway, publishing to his personal Twitter feed, all is not as it seems:

Off-handedly, Conway somewhat supports Football Insider’s view that the Whites have serious designs on Sibley. Yet, in something of a caveat, Conway says that this interest might not be all that it seems.

He tweets that Leeds United might have some degree of interest but that is all that is it – interest. Indeed, Conway hints that, after their near £100m spending over the main summer window, Leeds might not have the financial power to make any form of a more concrete bid for the 19-year-old Sibley who is a player that Derby County value highly.

