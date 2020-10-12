Middlesbrough have announced the loan signing of Patrick Roberts from Manchester City via their official website.

As reported on The72 last week, Roberts passed his medical at Middlesbrough’s training complex Rockcliffe Park and the announcement was just days away.

Well Boro fans will be delighted to finally see Roberts’ move finalised, as some supporters feared it wouldn’t happen given the delay.

This will be the Manchester City midfielder’s second spell at the club after he joined the Teessiders in January last season. He played 11 times, scoring one goal, and he was an integral part in keeping Boro in the division as they stayed up on the final day.

Manager Neil Warnock commented on the arrival to the club’s website, saying he was delighted to get the deal over the line.

“I’m really pleased we’ve been able to get him because I felt we needed that bit of something different,” said the Boro boss.

“I’ve been waiting on Patrick, we all know what he can do and I feel with the current squad we have I can make him a better player.”

He will most likely be utilised in a number 10 role although he can play out wide if needed too.

In recent weeks Warnock has opted for a 5-3-2 formation with Marcus Tavernier operating behind the two strikers. Although now Roberts’ arrival does given the veteran manager some food for thought going into their next fixture, as they take on joint-league leaders Reading at The Riverside this Saturday.