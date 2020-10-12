Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher’s recent hamstring injury means that the club has to consider various different options with the transfer window due to shut later this week.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has only two fit strikers at his disposal with captain Britt Assombalonga and new signing Chuba Akpom match-fit. The club would usually have three first-team forwards but Ashley Fletcher’s recent injury means they are extremely limited up front.

Warnock has opted for a 5-3-2 formation since the start of the season and with two up top it means they are in urgent need for a back-up option.

With the transfer window drawing to a close and Boro hoping to reign in spending this summer it is looking increasingly unlikely that they will manage to sign a new striker before Friday’s deadline.

In recent weeks winger Marcus Browne has been utilised up front when coming on as a substitute and he even managed to score the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth last month despite playing out of position.

Given the limited time left in the transfer window, it looks as though Browne is set to stay at The Riverside at least for the time being, whilst Fletcher recovers from injury.

This is bad news for Oxford United fans however, who believed they could have been in with a chance of signing Browne on a season-long loan. Especially after comments made by the Boro boss stating that he may allow him to leave on a temporary basis this month.