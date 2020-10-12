Sheffield United are showing an ‘interest’ in Swansea City defender Joe Rodon according to Yorkshire Live.

Rodon is on the radar of a number of Premier League sides including Leicester City, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blades are keen to bring in a central defender as a replacement for the injured Jack O’Connell who has had knee surgery which is likely to keep him out for much of the campaign.

Rodon’s name has previously been linked with Sheffield United but with the loan signing of Ethan Ampadu it is unsure as to whether they will step up their interest in Rodon – especially considering his price tag.

Spurs were said to have bid around £7million for the centre-back but the Welsh side value him at more than double that figure meaning the Blades could be priced out of a move for the Championship defender.

The main reason which may ultimately prevent United from stepping up their interest is that Rodon is right-footed and they are looking for a defender who can cover on the left-side of their defence.

With other interest from Leicester and Tottenham it may also prove difficult to try and entice Rodon to Bramall Lane with the option of European football more tempting.

Swansea’s valuation of around £20million would also prove too steep for Sheffield United and would be a real stumbling block over any potential transfer meaning ‘interest’ in Rodon is likely as far as this would go.

Would Joe Rodon be a good signing for Sheffield United?