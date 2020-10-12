According to a report from Football Insider, Fulham are in advanced talks to sign Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo, dealing a blow to Premier League rivals Sheffield United.

Amid a long-term injury to Jack O’Connell, Sheffield United have been in the market for a new defensive option.

Huddersfield Town man Terence Kongolo has been linked with a move to Bramall Lane and now, it has been claimed that the Blades have received a blow in their chase for Kongolo.

As per a report from Football Insider, Fulham have entered advanced talks with Kongolo as they look to bring him back to Craven Cottage. The Dutchman spent last season loan with the Cottagers and now, it has been claimed that the could make a return to the club before the end of the domestic window.

Fulham are said to have been working on a deal for “at least a month” so it will be interesting to see if they can clinch a deal for Kongolo. A breakthrough is rumoured to have been made in negotiations and the club are “confident” of a deal being done.

Since signing for Huddersfield on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell, Kongolo has played in 60 times across all competitions for the club. He spent last year out on loan and now, it seems a permanent move away is on the horizon.

Huddersfield Town fans, do you think that Kongolo will still be with the club after the end of the domestic window? Have your say in the poll below.

Will Kongolo leave Huddersfield Town?