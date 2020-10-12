West Ham United have joined the race to sign Preston North End defender Ben Davies according to Football Insider.

Celtic and Sheffield United have also registered interest in Davies but no bid has yet been accepted by the Championship club.

The centre-back is being eyed by Celtic as a potential replacement for Kristoffer Ajer whilst Sheffield United are keen to bring in a defender as cover following the injury suffered by Jack O’Connell which is expected to keep him out for much of the season.

West Ham had been tracking Burnley defender James Tarkowski but having had three bids rejected by the Clarets they are now eyeing up alternatives and one of those targets is Davies.

The 25-year-old is on the radar of a host of clubs and is valued by the Lilywhites at around £10million but so far no bid in that region has been forthcoming.

Davies is out of contract at Preston at the end of the current season and should they receive a bid closer to their valuation they could be tempted into selling him rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

Bournemouth are also said to have had a bid of around £5million rejected by Preston whilst Sheffield United are hesitant over the valuation but Preston’s price tag could decrease the closer the closing of the transfer window becomes.

Davies has started all of Preston’s games so far this season and has made over 130 appearances for his boyhood club but it remans to be seen how much longer he will stay at Deepdale with clubs circling.

Would Ben Davies be a good signing for West Ham?