Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers star Bradley Dack has said he is “edging closer” to a return from injury, revealing he is “probably two weeks away” from full training.

Last December, Blackburn Rovers star Bradley Dack suffered a serious knee ligament injury which has kept him out ever since. Dack has been recovering since and is stepping up his return to fitness.

Earlier this summer, Dack suffered a slight setback in his efforts to return and now, the Rovers playmaker has provided a fresh and encouraging update on his situation.

Dack revealed that he is “edging closer” to his return, saying that he is probably two weeks away from making a return to full training. He added that he is looking to get game time with the club’s Under-23s or in in-house games before making his full return to the senior side, saying:

“I had a little setback, I spoke to the surgeon and we have had a couple of weeks off, but I’ve been working in the gym to keep on top of my fitness and strength.

“I’m probably two weeks away from joining in full training and then two weeks on from there to be in contention to be back in the squad.

“I’ll hopefully be back on the grass with the high-intensity stuff with my sprints and changing of direction before joining in non-contact training. From there, I’m hopeful of getting integrated back into the squad and the plan is to play a minimum of two Under-23s games or in-house games.

“In my rehab I’ve done finishing drills, passing drills and non-contact stuff with the boys, so I’ve done everything I need to do now. I’ve gone through it all and we’re edging closer to getting back into contention.”

The 26-year-old has been a star performer for Blackburn Rovers since signing from Gillingham and he will be hoping to hit the same form he was in prior to his serious knee injury.

With Dack’s return on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if he can help Blackburn maintain their strong start to the season as they look to push on and challenge for a place in the top six.

