Cardiff City are in talks to sign Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow according to Wales Online.

The Bluebirds are keen to bring in attacking reinforcements before the domestic window for EFL clubs closes on Friday and have earmarked Woodrow as one of their targets.

Cardiff have also been linked with a move for West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin but are keeping their options open as they attempt to bring in a striker.

Woodrow can play as the main striker or in the number ten role and has been an integral cog in the Barnsley team but could now be set to leave for a club competing at a higher level in the Championship.

At just 25-years-old, Cardiff see Woodrow as a striker with real potential to develop and progress even further and there have been talks between the Welsh club and the Yorkshire side over a possible deal.

Cardiff are highly reliant on Lee Tomlin but with the fan’s favourite now 31-years-old they are ideally looking for another striker who can ease the burden and share the goals around the team.

Woodrow netted 15 goals in 42 appearances for the Tykes last season and has also scored two goals in his six games in all competitions thus far this campaign.

He is believed to be available for around £2million meaning Cardiff wouldn’t have to break the bank in order to bring him to the club.

His versatility and ability to play in a number of positions will also be of added interest to Cardiff and it appears as though his days at Barnsley could be numbered which would be a real blow to the club.

