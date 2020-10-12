The Southend Echo has reported that Southend United’s young striker Charlie Kelman is expected to complete a move top QPR before the end of the domestic transfer window.

Over the course of the transfer window, Southend United striker Charlie Kelman has been linked with a move away from Roots Hall. QPR have been credited with interest in the youngster and now, an update on the Championship side’s interest in Kelman.

As per a report from The Echo, Kelman is expected to leave Southend United before the domestic window closes on Friday evening. Should a move away be completed, Kelman will become the second Southend youngster to leave for the Championship.

Derby County moved to bring in Southend United youngster Isaac Hutchinson earlier in the summer, so it will be interesting to see if Kelman follows in his footsteps and completes a move to the second tier.

As covered here on The72, fellow Championship side Swansea City and Premier League outfit Spurs have also been linked with a move for Kelman. The 18-year-old is seen as a top young talent at Southend United and he has been absent from the last three games with a move on the cards.

Kelman, an 18-year-old striker, has played 35 times for Southend’s senior side since breaking through their youth ranks. Along the way, he has found the back of the net eight times and become one of the club’s prized assets.

