Leeds United are set to swoop for Derby County midfielder Louie Sibley according to Football Insider.

The Whites are reportedly looking to complete a deal for the youngster before Friday’s deadline as they look to make last-minute additions to their squad.

Leeds have enjoyed a fine start to their Premier League campaign and recorded an impressive draw against Manchester City in their last game but are still looking to add one or two further signings.

Although the Yorkshire giants are said to be “very interested” in Sibley, they are yet to make a formal bid for him.

Leeds have targeted a number eight this summer who can operate in a box-to-box role but a £20million deal for Michael Cuisance collapsed due to issues surrounding his medical.

Sibley can play in various roles in midfield whether that be in a central position or as a more advanced midfielder to support the striker.

Sibley came through the Derby youth ranks and has emerged as a key part of their team and has started two of their four Championship games this season.

He has now made 22 appearances for the Rams and scored five times as well as producing three assists.

Leeds have already spent a lot of money assembling their squad to ensure it has enough quality to compete in the Premier League but their wheeling and dealing may not be done just yet if they decide to pursue a deal for Sibley.

The deadline closes on Friday and Leeds will certainly need to be swift if they want to capture the Championship star.

Would Louie Sibley be a good signing for Leeds United?