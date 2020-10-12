West Ham United are set to battle Tottenham Hotspur for Swansea City defender Joe Rodon according to TalkSport.

The Hammers had been in pursuit of Burnley defender James Tarkowski but following three failed bids they could now turn their attentions to Rodon.

Spurs are reportedly said to have offered around £7million for Rodon last week but this was rejected by Swansea who are looking for more than double that figure.

The 22-year-old Welshman is a vital cog in the Swansea defence and they will be eager to keep him at the club.

However, TalkSport’s transfer insider Alex Crook confirmed West Ham’s interest in Rodon: “West Ham are also looking for a centre-back between now and Friday.”

“I know they’ve been in for Craig Dawson at Watford, and Joe Rodon from Swansea is another on their shortlist.”

“Rodon to Tottenham was a deal that could have happened on deadline day, but classic Daniel Levy, Swansea want £18m for him and the Spurs chief offered just £7million! But, I know talks are still ongoing between those two clubs.”

It appears that a deal for Rodon would be a hard one for West Ham to complete if Tottenham do pursue their interest with them competing at the top of the Premier League but defensive reinforcements are needed at the Hammers.

The Hammers have enjoyed a good start to the season with wins over Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers but manager David Moyes isn’t one to rest on his laurels and knows investment in his squad it still needed.

Would Joe Rodon be a good signing for West Ham?