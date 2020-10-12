Former Bristol Rovers, Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town defender Tareiq Holmes-Dennis has confirmed that he has retired from football following continued injury problems, making the announcement on Instagram.

Earlier this summer, Bristol Rovers opted to release left-back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis at the end of his contract. Since, the defender has spent time on trial with former club Charlton Athletic and now, Holmes-Dennis has provided an update on his situation.

Speaking on Instagram, Holmes-Dennis has confirmed that he has retired from football at the age of 24. The full-back has said that continuous injury problems are the reason behind his retirement, also revealing that he was advised to retire “well over a year ago”. He said:

“Can’t believe I’m even writing this. I didn’t even wanna post anything and just crack on but I feel I owe it to the people that have helped me chase a dream that I was able to make a reality.

“After injuring my knee at Portsmouth over three years ago, which at the time I saw as a minor setback, I was ready to attack my rehab head-on and never once did it cross my mind that it would actually affect my career. The dream never changes, but the people that have followed my career and know me personally would be aware that I’ve never recovered from that injury.

“Almost every day for the past three years, pain, swelling etc, but it’s never going to be public knowledge. Specialists told me to stop playing well over a year ago, but I didn’t care because I only had one vision and goal in mind. I didn’t believe someone could tell me to stop.

“Anyway, I count myself as one of the lucky ones. I managed to get to a level I can be proud of, played over 100 games from League Two to the Championship, gained promotion to the Premier League and met some of the best people and gained friends for life. Represented some great clubs in Charlton, Huddersfield, Portsmouth, Plymouth and Oxford.

“Most importantly though for me…the people that allowed me to reach any type of level and support me relentlessly from 5 years of age all the way though.

“My parents, grandparents, close friends and my agent Kev. Coaches such as Steve Avory, Jason Euell and the physios that tried their best to help me, Liam, Callum, Matt and Rayan. All played a huge part in my journey which I’ll be eternally grateful for.

“Time to see what life there is away from the ball and approach it with the same energy I had for the game.”

Holmes-Dennis came through Charlton Athletic’s youth academy, picking up experience out on loan with Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle and Oldham Athletic before linking up with Huddersfield Town.

He then spent time on loan with Portsmouth, going on to link up with Bristol Rovers in 2018 before his release earlier this year. Over the course of his career, Holmes-Dennis played in 106 games, scoring two goals and laying on eight assists.