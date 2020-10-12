West Ham United are favourites to sign Brentford winger Said Benrahma but their deal could be hijacked by Aston Villa and Fulham according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Benrahma is valued at around £30million and it has been reported that the Hammers have met that price tag and are closing in on completing a deal but late Premier League interest from elsewhere could scupper the transfer.

Does sound there’s late interest in Benrahma from likes of Aston Villa & Fulham (Crystal Palace considered but were never seriously pursuing) – however as things stand West Ham remain in the driving seat to sign the 25yo winger @TheAthleticUK #WHUFC #BrentfordFC #AVFC #FFC #CPFC https://t.co/bZFbi5HMB3 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) October 12, 2020

West Ham are set to discuss personal terms with the Algerian and are still the front runners to sign him with Crystal Palace – who were also believed to be interested – now seemingly out of the running.

The winger scored 17 goals and contributed eight assists last season as he helped guide Brentford to third in the Championship table before they eventually lost to Fulham at Wembley in the play-off final.

It appears that negotiations between West Ham and Benrahma are at an advanced stage and both Villa and Fulham would need to act fast if they are seriously looking to steal the Championship star from under the Hammers’ noses.

Benrahma was one of the standout players in the second tier last season and it is no surprise that there are a whole host of clubs competing for his signature.

Brentford will be disappointed to lose another one of their star players having already lost top scorer Ollie Watkins who made the move to Aston Villa earlier this summer but it appears they are destined to lose another of their devastating trio.

West Ham will be keen to tie up the deal as soon as possible with other clubs now sniffing around as they look to bolster their attacking ranks with the signing of another Championship star following the arrival of Jarrod Bowen from Hull City back in January.

Would Said Benrahma be a good signing for West Ham?