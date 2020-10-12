Brighton and West Bromwich Albion are set to battle it out for Swansea City striker Andre Ayew according to the Daily Mail.

The Ghanian is attracting several top-flight clubs ahead of the transfer window closing on Friday and he could be closing in on a move to the Premier League.

Ayew has previous experience in the top-flight of English football from his time with Swansea City and West Ham United and would bring a real clinical eye in front of goal both Brighton and West Brom.

The 30-year-old has already scored once for the Swans this campaign and has impressed during their unbeaten start to the season.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper now faces an anxious wait over whether they will be able to retain one of their key players with Ayew potentially being tempted by a move back to the Premier League.

Ayew also enjoyed a very impressive 2019/20 campaign where he scored 15 goals and registered seven assists in 44 Championship appearances as he helped the Welsh club reach the play-off semi-finals where they eventually lost to Brentford.

The striker only has one year remaining on his contract at the Liberty Stadium and Swansea could be tempted to sell him now rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

Ayew is capable of playing anywhere across the front line and with both West Brom and Brighton looking to add attacking reinforcements he could be an ideal capture for them.

West Brom in particular have made no secret of them wanting to bring in at least one more striker before the window closes and Ayew could be an ideal acquisition.

Would Andre Ayew be a good signing for Brighton or West Brom?