According to a report from Football Insider, Derby County star Wayne Rooney has made contact with West Brom striker Charlie Austin amid growing interest from the Rams.

As covered here on The72, Derby County have been heavily linked with a move to West Brom striker Charlie Austin. The Baggies man has been attracting increased interest from the Championship, with Cardiff City also said keen on the forward.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, an update has emerged on the Rams’ pursuit of Austin. It has been claimed that Derby County star Wayne Rooney has made contact with Austin over a potential deal.

The report adds that Rooney has taken a more hands-on approach when it comes to transfers with his influence at Pride Park growing. Derby are determined to bring in a new striker before the domestic window closes on Friday, with Austin appearing to emerge as one of the club’s number one targets.

Austin, 31, is vastly experienced at Championship level. In 163 Championship games, Austin has found the back of the net 76 times, laying on 11 assists, impressing in second-tier stints with Burnley, Queens Park Rangers and West Brom.

Now, with the striker seemingly down the pecking order at The Hawthorns, it will be interesting to see if Derby County are able to strike a deal for Austin before the domestic window ends.

Derby County fans, would you like to bring in Austin before the end of the window?

