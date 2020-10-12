Watford are interested in ex-Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ezequiel Schelotto, according to Italian news outlet Tutto B.

The Hornets are not finished in the transfer window just yet and are eyeing some signings before Friday’s deadline.

Schelotto, who is 31 years old, is a free agent after being released by Brighton at the end of last season and has been weighing up his options over the summer.

Premier League side Crystal Palace and Italian outfit SPAL are also believed to be keen on snapping him up on a free transfer this week.

Watford will need a full-back if Kiko Femenia leaves Vicarage Road over the coming days and could see the once-capped Italy international as an ideal acquisition.

Schelotto moved to England in 2017 to sign for Brighton and went onto make 32 appearances for the Seagulls, as well as spending time away at Chievo.

The right-back started his career in Argentina at Velez Sarsfield and Banfield before moving to Italy in 2008 for spells at Cesena, Atalanta and Catania.

Inter Milan signed him seven years ago and he played 13 times for the Serie A giants before loan stints at Sassuolo, Parma and Chievo.

Schelotto then spent two campaigns in Portugal at Sporting Lisbon before making the move to Brighton.

He will now be considering the next chapter of his career and Watford could offer him an opportunity in the Championship. However, they face competition for his signature.

In other Hornets news, Craig Dawson is likely to leave the club, as per The72.

Should Watford sign Schelotto?