According to The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough could see three new additions at the Riverside between now and the October 16th transfer deadline.

The report states that a deal for Manchester City attacking-midfielder Patrick Roberts is expected to be completed within the next 48 hours, as he returns to Middlesbrough on a season-long loan.

But aside from Roberts’ arrival, Neil Warnock is hoping to get another two players over the line before transfer deadline day later on this week.

The Middlesbrough manager spoke about needing four strikers at the club at any given time and with a recent injury to Ashley Fletcher this leaves just two fit at present.

The injury to Fletcher means Boro have just Britt Assombalonga and Chuba Akpom as fit strikers at their disposal and Warnock is keen to add a little more depth in the forward department.

Additionally, an injury to new signing Grant Hall in defence means midfielder Paddy McNair and right-back Anfernee Dijksteel will have to continue at centre-back alongside Dael Fry until any new signings arrive.

In terms of back-up at centre-back, Middlesbrough are extremely limited with just 18-year old Nathan Wood on the subs bench in recent weeks.

So as The Northern Echo states, a deal for Roberts is close to completion and a new central-defender and a new striker could be on the cards very soon. Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman, who can play in a back-three, has been identified as a potential target, although they are competing with both Watford and Derby County.