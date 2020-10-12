Charlton Athletic are hoping to be busy up until the transfer deadline on Friday, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks are in the hunt for more signings and have made bringing in a new centre-back a ‘priority’.

Their boss, Lee Bowyer, is keen to strengthen in all areas but admits the League One salary cap is making deals hard to strike.

Charlton have brought in the likes of Alex Gilbey, Conor Washington, Akin Famewo, Marcus Maddison, Chris Gunter, Dylan Levitt and Omar Bogle in this transfer window, but are not done there.

Bowyer has said, as per London News Online: “We need to bring more in. We’re still short in every department – in defence, midfield and up front. We’re still working hard behind the scenes. We were hoping to get a couple through the door for today but that hasn’t happened.

“That’s not through lack of trying. It’s out of our hands at times. It always will be when you’ve got hardly anything you can offer. That’s not the owner’s fault – that’s the rules put in place. It [the salary cap] is killing us. It’s just making it so much harder then it should be.”

He added: “We’ve got plenty of time and we’ll see what pops up in the last couple of days. We’ve tended in the past to get a little gem in the last couple of days and we’ll try to do that.”

Charlton currently sit 17th in the third tier table after one win in their opening four games. Nevertheless, they will be hoping that by Saturday’s clash against Wigan Athletic at the Valley that they have some new faces in their squad.



