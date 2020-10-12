Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is wanted by ‘multiple’ Championship clubs, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The Owls are looking to offload the stopper before the transfer window shuts on Friday.

Westwood, who is 35 years old, is poised to move onto pastures new this week having fallen down the pecking order at Hillsborough behind Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith.

Sheffield Wednesday’s preference is to sell him so they get a fee for him and don’t lose him for free when his contract expires next summer. However, the Championship side may have to compromise to a loan exit.

The experienced ‘keeper has racked up 477 appearances in his career to date so there is no wonder why fellow second tier sides are monitoring his situation at the moment.

Westwood joined Wednesday in July 2014 and has since played 163 times for the Owls, helping them get into to the Championship Play-Offs twice.

The Republic of Ireland international started out at Manchester City but had to work his way back up the leagues as a youngster at Carlisle United. Coventry City came calling for him in 2008 and he spent three years with the Sky Blues before Sunderland signed him in the Premier League.

Westwood played for the Black Cats for three seasons prior to his move to Wednesday six years ago.

He now looks set to leave Hillsborough and has been a decent servant for the Yorkshire club.

Sad to see Westwood leave (if he does go), SWFC fans?