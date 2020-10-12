QPR are in ‘talks’ with free agent midfielder Wato Kuate, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The Hoops are looking to bolster their midfield department by bringing the Cameroonian to the Championship.

Kuate, who is 25 years old, is available after leaving Finnish side Rovaniemen Palloseura in June and has been weighing up his options.

He is attracting plenty of interest from England and is also being linked with the likes of Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday.

However, QPR are looking to win the race for his signature and they look to continue their recruitment drive before the transfer window shuts on Friday.

Mark Warburton’s side have so far signed Rob Dickie, Macauley Bonne, Lyndon Dykes, Albert Adomah and George Thomas in this summer window, and could be busy up until the deadline this week.

Kuate has had a well-travelled career to date and has played in England before with a two-year stint at Manchester City. He impressed on trial for City in 2012 and was handed a deal there, before also spending time at Barnsley.

The midfielder has also played in Scotland at Dundee United and made eight appearances for the now Scottish Premiership outfit during the 2016/17 season.

Kuate has also played for the likes of Akhisar Belediyespor in Turkey, Asteras Tripolis in Greece and Hapoel Petah Tikva in Isreal.

QPR could now look to seal a deal to sign him over the coming days. In other Hoops news, The72 picked out five players they could sign before the transfer deadline.

