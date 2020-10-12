Sheffield United remain ‘keen’ on re-signing David Brooks from AFC Bournemouth, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

The Blades would be interested in bringing him back to Bramall Lane, should the Cherries make him available.

However, Jason Tindall’s side are not expected to sell Brooks in this transfer window, but Chris Wilder remains open to working with the youngster again at some point. He is valued at £18 million on Transfermarkt.

The Sheffield United boss admitted his interest last month, as per the Examiner Live: “I would love to bring David Brooks back to this football club if he was available.

“With due respect to Bournemouth and Jason Tindall and everybody there, maybe I am wrong in speaking about David, but I would love to get him and bring him back. He’s a match-winner and the likes of those, you have just seen what Jack Grealish is signing for and what he is worth.”

Brooks, who is 23 years old, joined Bournemouth two years ago from the Blades.

The Wales international scored seven goals in 33 games for the Cherries in his first season but spent the majority of the past campaign out injured as his side slipped into the second tier.

He started his career as a youngster in the academy at Manchester City before crossing the Pennines six years ago to sign for Sheffield United.

The Warrington-born man had a loan spell at FC Halifax Town before breaking into the Blades’ first-team. Brooks went onto play 37 games for the Yorkshire side before Bournemouth paid £11.5 million to sign him in 2018. Will he return to South Yorkshire one day?

Will Sheffield United bring back Brooks one day?