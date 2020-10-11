According the Northern Echo’s Scott Wilson, Newcastle are not only ready to offload Christian Atsu but are accepting of the fact that they will likely have to foot a big proportion of his wages in order to move him on from the club in the domestic window.

Wilson writes that Atsu is one of four Magpies outcasts and is destined not to make Steve Bruce’s 25-man Premier League and that that Newcastle are looking to move the former Chelsea midfielder on before Friday’s deadline.

Atsu arrived at St James’ Park at the start of July 2017 after a succesful loan spell at the club. It cost Newcastle United £6.75n to land the 60-cap, 10-goal Ghana international on a full-time, permanent deal.

His time at Newcastle has seen him make 110 appearances for the Tynesiders, scoring 8 goals and weighing in with 10 assists. However, it is blindingly clear that he has no future under Steve Bruce and will be let go next summer.

Watford are said by the Echo’s Wilson to have discussed Atsu a number of times ahead of the Premier League transfer deadline. They were unable to reach clear agreement on a package that was acceptable to Newcastle.

Nottingham Forest are also said to have enquired but the sacking of Sabri Lamouchi somewhat changed focus. However, new Forest boss Chris Hughton is still thought to be considerng Atsu, amongst others, ahead of the domestic window closing this coming Friday.

A player of Atsu’s calibre should find himself another club and his experience would dictate that he’d be able to handle the Sky Bet Championship. All that remains to be seen is whether this is with Watford, Nottingham Forest or some other side.

