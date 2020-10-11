According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Crystal Palace are readying a bid that will end up at £30m to land Watford wing star Ismaila Sarr. It will be an amount that will break the Eagles transfer record.

Nixon writes that Palace “will make one final record-breaking bid” as they try to prise the exciting Sarr away from the Hornets and reintroduce the youngster to Premier League football.

Manchester United were said to have made a Deadline Day move for the talented Sarr, enquring about a loan deal and being squarely rebuffed. Watford are steadfastly sticking to their guns when it comes to interested parties having to meet their valuation.

22-year-old speedster Sarr joined Watford from French side Stade Rennais for £27m last August and was one of the bright spots of a dull Watford campaign. Last season’s Premier League campaign saw the Hornets stingless when they needed it, eventually succumbing to relegation from the top tier after a five-year stay.

He made 28 appearances in the Premier League for the Londoners last season, scoring 5 goals and creating 6 assists. He excelled against Liverpool, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist in a game that handed the Reds their first defeat of the season on Game Day 28.

Nixon writes that Palace will go as high as £30m in their attempt to land the lethal Sarr but does offer the caveat that this might not be high enough with Watford sticking to their £40m valuation of their biggest asset.

Is Ismaila Sarr worth £40m of anyone's money?