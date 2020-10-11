As the final days of the summer/autumn transfer window tick down, Swansea City’s Joe Rodon is a wanted man. According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Premier League side Leicester City are readying to put together a £20m bid for the centre-back who has impressed in the Sky Bet Championship.

Nixon writes that Leicester have “joined the hunt” to land Swans star Rodon but “want to wait” before making a full and formal move to buy him.

The reason for this particular postponement of wishing to sign off on a deal, says Nixon, is due to the fact that the Foxes have just bought Wesley Fofana from Saint-Etienne.

Nixon writes that Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers “would prefer to swoop” in either January or next summer in order to give Fofana a chance to become accustomed to the English game and style of play before bringing in a second centre-back.

Nixon’s assertion that Lecester are preparing a £20m transfer bid for Rodon, somewhat mocks Spurs attempt to land him on the cheap. According to a report earlier this month, the North London club made an offer of just £7m to Swansea for the Welsh internation pictured above in the recent game against England.

That figure of £20m, quoted as what Leicester City are considering, is closer to the Swans valuation of Rodon and would likely see a deal come the Foxes way. What is also for certain is that Spurs low-ball offer of £7m will simply not cut the mustard with the Welsh side.

Would Leicester City be a better place for Joe Rodon to develop as a footballer?