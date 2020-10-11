QPR could still look to bring in some signings this week before the end of the transfer window on Friday. Here are five players who could be on their radar-

Jordan Jones, Rangers- The R’s were linked with the Northern Ireland international in early September, but their pursuit of him has gone quiet. Jones, who is 25 years old, has fallen out of favour at Ibrox and could leave for an English club soon.



Charlie Kelman, Southend United- Mark Warburton’s side have had two bids rejected by the Shrimpers for the highly-rated USA Under-20 international. It will be interesting to see if the London club make a third bid for him next week.

Aden Flint, Cardiff City- He has become the latest player to be linked with a move to QPR. The 6ft 5inc defender may leave the Bluebirds after just a year in Wales and Sheffield Wednesday are also believed to be interested.

Andre Green- The ex-Aston Villa winger is a free agent and has been weighing up his options over the summer. He has been on the R’s radar, as covered by The72, and is expected to find a new club in the Championship. The 22-year-old spent time away from Villa Park on loan at Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic and Preston North End.

Liam Millar, Liverpool- The Premier League champions are expected to loan him out before the deadline. QPR have been mentioned, along with other second tier outfit. The Canada international has previously been on loan in the Scottish Premiership at Kilmarnock.





Will QPR make another signing in this window?