The Top 10 Highest Rated Brentford players on FIFA 21
EA Sports really have cornered the market in console sports games, with their FIFA series leading the way. Football games have definitely come a long way since Chris Kamara’s Street Soccer graced the Playstation 1.
Every release of the new iteration of FIFA is met with fanfare and heralds as fans clamour to grab a copy and fire up their console with their favoured teams or custom-built squads.
The latest version of EA’s football juggernaut came out October 6 and is already flying off the shelves – as one would expect. Gamers are getting to grips with the mechanics once again.
Here are the top 10, highest-rated OVR players in Brentford side that gamers can get to grips with.
10 – Josh Dasilva (CM/CDM) OVR 72 POT 81 (improvement potential +9): 21-year-old Dasilva was snapped up by the Bees from Arsenal’s Under-23s on a free transfer in late-August 2018. He’s made 7 appearances this season in the league and Carabao Cup, scoring 2 goals and adding an assist. This adds to the 10 goals and 4 assists from last season’s Championship campaign.
9 – Ethan Pinnock (CB) OVR 72 POT 74 (improvement potential +2): Defender Pinnock joined from Barnsley for £3m last summer, catching the eye in his first season at the club. He made 40 appearances last term, scoring 2 goals and adding 4 assists. He’s made 6 appearances this season in the league and Carabao Cup where he has a goal and an assist.
8 – Henrik Dalsgaard (RB/RWB) OVR 73 POT 73 (improvement potential 0): Right-back Dalsgaard came to Brentford via a near £1m move from Belgian side Zulte Waregem in July 2017. He’s gone on to make 127 appearances for Brentford, scoring 5 goals and adding 9 assists.
7 – Christian Norgaard (CDM/CM) OVR 73 POT 77 (improvement potential +4): Norgaard was a £3.1m buy from Serie A side Fiorentina last July. Has gone on to make 52 appearances for Brentford, scoring 1 goals and providing 5 assists.
6 – Rico Henry (LB/LWB) OVR 73 POT 80 (improvement potential +7): 23-year-old Henry joined Brentford on summer deadline day 2016 in a £1.6m move. He’s gone on to make 93 appearances for the Bees, scoring 1 goal and providing 7 assists.
5 – Saman Ghoddos (LW/LM) OVR 73 POT 73 (improvement potential 0): Iranian/Swedish star Ghoddos is on a season loan from French side Amiens. Has made a single appearance in the Championship and Carabao Cup this season.
4 – David Raya (GK) OVR 74 POT 79 (improvement potential +5): Stopper Raya joined the Bees in a £3m move from Blackburn in July last year. Has made 51 appearances for them since joining, conceding 44 times and keeping 17 clean sheets.
3 – Bryan Mbeumo (RW/ST) OVR 74 POT 85 (improvement potential +11): A near £6m investment in the French striker saw him join from Troyes in August 2019. Has 17 goals and 11 assists in 52 games for the Bees, includes 1 goal and 2 assists in the Championship this season.
2 – Pontus Jansson (CB) OVR 75 POT 76 (improvement potential +1): A £5.5m summer 2019 buy from Leeds United. Swedish international Jansson has made 41 appearances for Brentford since the move.
1 – Said Benrahma (LW) OVR 77 POT 80 (improvement potential +3): Bought for £1.5m in 2018, Algerian Benrahma is vauled nearer £25m by Brentford. Has 94 games, 30 goals and 27 assists for the Bees.
Have EA Sports got this top 10 list right for highest rated Brentford players?
Yes.
Pretty much spot-on.
No.
Really, who does their numbers?