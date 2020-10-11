EA Sports really have cornered the market in console sports games, with their FIFA series leading the way. Football games have definitely come a long way since Chris Kamara’s Street Soccer graced the Playstation 1.

Every release of the new iteration of FIFA is met with fanfare and heralds as fans clamour to grab a copy and fire up their console with their favoured teams or custom-built squads.

The latest version of EA’s football juggernaut came out October 6 and is already flying off the shelves – as one would expect. Gamers are getting to grips with the mechanics once again.

Here are the top 10, highest-rated OVR players in Brentford side that gamers can get to grips with.

10 – Josh Dasilva (CM/CDM) OVR 72 POT 81 (improvement potential +9): 21-year-old Dasilva was snapped up by the Bees from Arsenal’s Under-23s on a free transfer in late-August 2018. He’s made 7 appearances this season in the league and Carabao Cup, scoring 2 goals and adding an assist. This adds to the 10 goals and 4 assists from last season’s Championship campaign.

9 – Ethan Pinnock (CB) OVR 72 POT 74 (improvement potential +2): Defender Pinnock joined from Barnsley for £3m last summer, catching the eye in his first season at the club. He made 40 appearances last term, scoring 2 goals and adding 4 assists. He’s made 6 appearances this season in the league and Carabao Cup where he has a goal and an assist.

8 – Henrik Dalsgaard (RB/RWB) OVR 73 POT 73 (improvement potential 0): Right-back Dalsgaard came to Brentford via a near £1m move from Belgian side Zulte Waregem in July 2017. He’s gone on to make 127 appearances for Brentford, scoring 5 goals and adding 9 assists.

7 – Christian Norgaard (CDM/CM) OVR 73 POT 77 (improvement potential +4): Norgaard was a £3.1m buy from Serie A side Fiorentina last July. Has gone on to make 52 appearances for Brentford, scoring 1 goals and providing 5 assists.

6 – Rico Henry (LB/LWB) OVR 73 POT 80 (improvement potential +7): 23-year-old Henry joined Brentford on summer deadline day 2016 in a £1.6m move. He’s gone on to make 93 appearances for the Bees, scoring 1 goal and providing 7 assists.



5 – Saman Ghoddos (LW/LM) OVR 73 POT 73 (improvement potential 0): Iranian/Swedish star Ghoddos is on a season loan from French side Amiens. Has made a single appearance in the Championship and Carabao Cup this season.

4 – David Raya (GK) OVR 74 POT 79 (improvement potential +5): Stopper Raya joined the Bees in a £3m move from Blackburn in July last year. Has made 51 appearances for them since joining, conceding 44 times and keeping 17 clean sheets.

3 – Bryan Mbeumo (RW/ST) OVR 74 POT 85 (improvement potential +11): A near £6m investment in the French striker saw him join from Troyes in August 2019. Has 17 goals and 11 assists in 52 games for the Bees, includes 1 goal and 2 assists in the Championship this season.

2 – Pontus Jansson (CB) OVR 75 POT 76 (improvement potential +1): A £5.5m summer 2019 buy from Leeds United. Swedish international Jansson has made 41 appearances for Brentford since the move.

1 – Said Benrahma (LW) OVR 77 POT 80 (improvement potential +3): Bought for £1.5m in 2018, Algerian Benrahma is vauled nearer £25m by Brentford. Has 94 games, 30 goals and 27 assists for the Bees.

Have EA Sports got this top 10 list right for highest rated Brentford players?