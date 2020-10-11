Aston Villa, Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion are all interested in AFC Bournemouth’s Josh King, as detailed in a report by Sky Sports.

The Cherries have today rejected a £13 million bid from West Ham United as they hold out for more.

King, who is 28 years old, is looking likely to leave the Championship side before the end of the transfer window on Friday.

Villa, Everton and Brighton could enter the chase for his signature over the seven days as the Norway international patiently waits to be thrown a Premier League lifeline.

King scored six goals in all competitions for Bournemouth last season as they slipped out into the second tier. He joined them in 2015 and has since chipped in with in 50 goals in all competitions over the past five years.

The pacey forward started his career in England at Manchester United and the Red Devils tried to bring him back to Old Trafford in January.

King made two appearances for their first-team as a youngster and had loan spells away at Preston North End, Borussia Monchengladbach, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn made his move to Ewood Park permanent in 2013 and he scored eight goals in 74 matches for the Lancashire side before Bournemouth signed him.

He has been a useful player for the Cherries over the few campaigns but looks poised to leave them next week.

West Ham, Aston Villa, Everton and Brighton are all potential top flight destinations for him.

