Robbie Gotts, Leeds United’s young midfielder, is a player much valued by the Whites. He’s also a player much fancied by admirers with Lincoln City and Charlton Athletic the latest teams linked with a loan move, according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon (tweet – below).

CHARLTON. LINCOLN. Both in the hunt for Robbie Gotts at Leeds on loan. SWINDON dragging their feet … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 11, 2020

Local lad Gotts, he hails from Harrogate, is well-thought-of at Leeds United and his progress through the academy set up there has marked him out as ‘one for the future’.

Besides the interest from Charlton and Lincoln, as suggested by Nixon (above), there is other interest out there in him too. An earlier report by Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey credited interest from Huddersfield Town and League One duo Swindon Town and Doncaster Rovers.

Alongside his award (above) for the Whites Academy Player of the Year, it was also a season where the youngster made his first team debut in both the FA Cup vs Arsenal and the Championship vs Cardiff City.

Such was his display in the 1-0 defeat against Arsenal, that many outside of Leeds United’s circle could see just why the Whites rate the youngster so highly.

As well as that appearance against the Gunners, Gotts has also turned in a six-minute cameo in the Whites return to football post-lockdown, a 2-0 loss to bogey side Cardiff City.

This potential will not have been lost on those wanting to bring him into their sides on loan. With Leeds United, at Bielsa’s behest, preferring to run with a pared-down squad, opportunities for youngster Gotts would be limited at Elland Road.

Options and chances will be severely limited for the youngster at Elland Road. With that in mind, a move out of the club on loan is the best option to continue his development. The next six days will hold the key to that.

Is Leeds United youngster Robbie GOtts best off moving out on loan to develop?