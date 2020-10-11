According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon (tweet – below), Watford are in pole position to land Leeds United defender, Barry Douglas, after interest in him from Blackburn Rovers somewhat cooled.

WATFORD. May take Douglas from Leeds on loan. Blackburn also considered but seem to have moved on. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 11, 2020

Injury and the burst in form of Stuart Dallas, converted from a left-winger to a left-back by Marcelo Bielsa, has seen Douglas drop down the pecking order at Elland Road.

Douglas was brought in by Leeds United after a stellar season at Wolves where his 5 goals and staggering 14 assists helped the Black Country outfit romp to Premier League promotion.

The former Scotland international arrived at the West Yorkshire club for what many saw as a bargain £3m fee. There was much hope that he would be able to replicate the form that he showed at Wolves.

However, that hasn’t been the case. Douglas has featured in just 44 games for the Whites since signing on at the club, providing just 5 assists. Whatever the reasoning, 31-year-old Douglas is entering the final eight months of his current deal at Elland Road.

In his most recent podcast, Athletic writer Phil Hay admits that is is likely Douglas is leaving Elland Road stating:

“The options are Watford and Blackburn (for Douglas). At this stage, Watford are keener and have made more effort to explore this deal and see what they can do”

News from Nixon (above) that Blackburn “seem to have moved on” from their interest in Douglas opens up a clear run for Watford to strike and get their man.

Douglas’ promotion pedigree with Wolves will stand him in good stead when it comes to a similar push with a side such as Watford.

Is Barry Douglas' time at Elland Road definitely at an end?