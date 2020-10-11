Wigan Athletic and Sunderland are keen on signing Rotherham United defender Curtis Tilt, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: WIGAN. Looking at a deal for Curtis Tilt. Missed out on a Blackpool move. Sunderland also keeping an eye on things. (@reluctantnicko)

The centre-back could be set to return to League One before the end of the transfer window.

Tilt, who is 29 years old, only joined Rotherham in January but has struggled for opportunities with the now Championship side.

Wigan Athletic are in the hunt for some new signings before the window shuts next Friday and have identified him as someone to bolster their defensive options.

However, the Latics may have to see off interest from Sunderland with Phil Parkinson’s side monitoring developments on this one.

Tilt started his career in non-league with spells at Hednesford Town, Telford United, Wrexham and Forest Green Rovers before Blackpool lured him to the Football League in 2017.

He became an instant hit at Bloomfield Road and went onto make 111 appearances for the Tangerines, chipping in with five goals.

The defender was heavily linked with a move away from Blackpool last summer but they managed to keep hold of him until January, before Rotherham snapped him up.

The Seasiders have been linked with a move to bring him back there in this transfer window but it now appears he could be going elsewhere.

Wigan and Sunderland are two possible destinations and this is a story for their fans to keep an eye on over the coming days.



Would you take Tilt at your club?